The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) promoters Procam International announced Sir Mo Farah, one of the greatest male track distance runners in history, as International Event Ambassador for the race to be run in Mumbai on Sunday, January 19.

The Somalian-born, British runner Sir Mo has won four Olympic and six World Championship gold medals and is the first man to retain both the 5,000m and 10,000m titles at both the Olympics (2012 and 2016) and World Championships (2013 and 2015), a feat described as the ‘quadruple-double.’

The 41-year-old had an unbroken streak of 10 global final wins, beginning with the 5,000m gold at the 2011 World Championships in Daegu and concluding with the 10,000m gold at the 2017 World Championships in London. His stand-out tactic of taking the lead in the latter stages, fighting off repeated challenges led to some of the most stirring moments in distance running. He then shifted focus to road running. Farah won the 2018 Chicago Marathon after finishing third in the London Marathon the same year.

Sir Mo Farah said about the TMM, "When I run, I feel free, feel happy. What better way to share this feeling with my fellow runners than at an event that kick started a running movement in India 20 years ago. I am looking forward to seeing a superb celebration amidst the sights and sounds of Mumbai. I’ll be there cheering for everyone at the start line."

Mumbai awaits its Mo-ment with the legend.