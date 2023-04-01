Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Man who ‘molested’ woman at Bandra pub nabbed in Jaipur
Mumbai: Not taking medicines? Expect a call from BMC’s war room
Mumbai: In pre-bid meeting, Bandra residents raise objections
Mumbai: Show-cause notice gives doctor 24 hours to reply
Grant Road murder case: The man who was stabbed thrice and lived to tell the tale
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Mumbai outfit CTC impress at Scindia Gold Cup hockey

Mumbai outfit CTC impress at Scindia Gold Cup hockey

Updated on: 01 April,2023 08:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Top

Young outfit led by Olympian Devindar Walmiki good a give account of themselves in Gwalior while facing stiff opposition

Mumbai outfit CTC impress at Scindia Gold Cup hockey

Skipper Devindar Walmiki's (standing, extreme left) Champions Training Centre team


Mumbai-based hockey outfit Champions Training Centre (CTC) went down to a seasoned Indian Oil in the penultimate round of the 83rd Scindia Gold Cup in Gwalior recently. The city outfit, playing its maiden season, comprised youngsters from across the state, and gave a good account of themselves, considering the side’s average age is just 22. The team is just a year old, but have already made it to five finals, winning three, including the prestigious Mumbai Hockey Championship.


Led by Olympian Devindar Walmiki, CTC fought hard before losing 3-5 to a star-studded IOC via shootout. IOC boasted an impressive line-up that included Hockey India’s Player of the Year Hardik Singh and Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning team member Dilpreet Singh besides a host of former internationals with double Olympian Devesh Chauhan and Olympian Deepak Thakur as their team manager and coach respectively.



CTC however, asserted their authority in the game and went up 3-1 at half-time before the match eventually ended 4-4 and headed for the shootout. Aamid Khan Pathan scored a brace for CTC while Manpreet Singh and Prajwal Moharklar added one each. Talwinder Singh, Gurinder Singh, Sunil Yadav and Dilpreet Singh were the scorers for IOC. “All 18 of our players are from Maharashtra and from them, 16 players were making their debut in an all India tournament here, so I think our team have performed really well,” skipper Walmiki told mid-day.com


Also Read: Salima Tete wins AHF Emerging Women's Player of the Year award

CTC beat SAIL 4-3, Uttar Pradesh XI 4-3 and CRZ Haryana, the defending champions of the tournament, 4-2 via shootout in the league phase.  As a result of their impressive semi-final run, the Mumbai outfit have been awarded a direct entry to the quarter-final stage in the next edition of the tournament. “This is very encouraging for us because this time we had to play our first three matches back to back, making it a total of four games in five days, which is very tough. With a quarter-final entry next season, we can hopefully go a step further and make it to the final and possibly even win it,” added Devindar. 

sports news hockey Harmanpreet Singh Manpreet Singh hockey news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK