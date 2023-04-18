Mumbai Raje win rink hockey title

Olympian Gavin Ferreira and former international Devinder Kumar scored a brace each while Enrico Fernandes and Madan Vishwanath struck one apiece to complete Mumbai Raje’s win

The victorious Mumbai Raje veterans team

Mumbai Raje cruised to a 6-1 win over Savio Sports Club to clinch the veteran men’s title at the 42nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tournament recently.

Olympian Gavin Ferreira and former international Devinder Kumar scored a brace each while Enrico Fernandes and Madan Vishwanath struck one apiece to complete Mumbai Raje’s win. Karl Gomes netted the lone goal for Savio SC.

Earlier, India Rush SC beat Don Bosco HS, Borivli, 2-1 in the girls’ U-14 final. Shazalle Coutinho scored both the goals for India Rush while Don Bosco pulled one back through Viva Kumar.

Among the boys, St Stanislaus beat Don Bosco, Matunga, 6-4 via penalty strokes after the match was tied 3-3 at the end of full time. Jordan Desmond scored thrice while Ethan D’Souza, Skye D’Costa and Keegan Bantu netted once each for Stanislaus. For Don Bosco, Rishi Jathan scored twice while Siddharth Thakur, Aarav Phanse got a goal each.

