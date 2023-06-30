Breaking News
Murray slams Wimbledon for ignoring female stars

Updated on: 30 June,2023 08:12 AM IST  |  London
AFP |



Emerging male players Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, neither of whom have made an impact at Wimbledon yet, stand in the foreground of the painting

Murray slams Wimbledon for ignoring female stars

Andy Murray. Pic/AFP

Murray slams Wimbledon for ignoring female stars
Andy Murray labelled a controversial poster of former Wimbledon greats as a “disaster” after the Scot highlighted the lack of prominence given to female stars. 


Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, was a notable absentee from the official All England Club artwork which features 15 famous players walking down a staircase. Emerging male players Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, neither of whom have made an impact at Wimbledon yet, stand in the foreground of the painting.


