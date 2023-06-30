Murray slams Wimbledon for ignoring female stars

Emerging male players Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, neither of whom have made an impact at Wimbledon yet, stand in the foreground of the painting

Andy Murray. Pic/AFP

Andy Murray labelled a controversial poster of former Wimbledon greats as a “disaster” after the Scot highlighted the lack of prominence given to female stars.

Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, was a notable absentee from the official All England Club artwork which features 15 famous players walking down a staircase. Emerging male players Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, neither of whom have made an impact at Wimbledon yet, stand in the foreground of the painting.

