My best match of US Open 2022 tournament: Rafael Nadal after beating Richard Gasquet

Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal insists he has improved after stretching unbeaten streak over close friend Richard Gasquet to 18 with 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 third round win

Rafael Nadal celebrates a point against Richard Gasquet of France at New York on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Spanish stalwart Rafael Nadal, bidding for a record-extending 23rd singles Grand Slam title, cruised into the US Open fourth round with a 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 victory against World No.7 Richard Gasquet of France inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday.

Nadal, 37, who was tested in his second-round clash by Italy’s Fabio Fognini, faced no such issues against Gasquet as the Spaniard won his 18th consecutive match against the Frenchman. “My best match in the tournament. Easy to say that because the other day was tough. But, important improvement. But I need to keep going. It’s a good victory for me. Straight sets for the first time. Third set was a challenge. He increased the level,” Nadal, bidding for his fifth US Open trophy, was quoted as saying by atptour.com.

Richard Gasquet



“I went through some difficult moments. That’s something that is good, that I went through that and was safe in those moments with positive feelings. Happy to be in the fourth round, without a doubt,” added Nadal, who won the first nine games of the two hour, 17-minute clash before Gasquet got his side of the scoreboard ticking, thanks to a Nadal return error. Gasquet holds the record for most losses against Nadal without a win (18). Second on the list is another Frenchman, Paul-Henri Mathieu, who lost all 10 of his clashes against the left-handed Nadal.

Nadal will next play American Frances Tiafoe, who overcame Argentine Diego Schwartzman 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-4. Nadal leads the ATP head-to-head record against Tiafoe 2-0. “Second week against a great player like Frances, I need to be ready to play and to raise my level,” Nadal said.

