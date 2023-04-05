Breaking News
NADA bans weightlifter Sanjita Chanu for four years

Updated on: 05 April,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The 29-year-old had tested positive for an anabolic steroid—Drostanolone Metabolite—that features in the World Anti-doping Agency’s (WADA) prohibited list

NADA bans weightlifter Sanjita Chanu for four years

Sanjita Chanu


Two-time Commonwealth Games champion Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu has been handed a four-year ban by the National Anti Doping Agency’s (NADA) Disciplinary Panel for failing a dope test last year.


The 29-year-old had tested positive for an anabolic steroid—Drostanolone Metabolite—that features in the World Anti-doping Agency’s (WADA) prohibited list. 



Her dope sample was collected in-competition on September 30, 2022 during the National Games in Gujarat last year.


“.... it is held that the Athlete has violated Article 2.1 & 2.2 of the NADA ADR, 2021, she is hereby sanctioned with an ineligibility of four (04) years as per Article 10.2.1 of the NADA ADR, 2021,” the three-member NADA Anti-Doping Disciplinary panel headed by Chaitanya Mahajan said in the order.

Sanjita’s ban will commence from November 12, 2022, the date of her provisional suspension.

This a is a huge setback for Sanjita, who will be stripped of the National Games silver medal as a result of the positive test.  “As per Article 10.10 of the NADA ADR, 2021, the athlete is hereby disqualified of all of the individual results obtained in the said Event with all Consequences, including forfeiture of all medals, points and prizes since 30-09-2022,” the order, dated March 31, read.

