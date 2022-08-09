Commonwealth Games 2022: India finish fourth in the final medal standings

India won 22 gold medals, 16 silver medals and 23 bronze as they capped off an eventful tournament at Birmingham

The final medal tally from CWG 2022

India won 22 gold medals, 16 silver medals and 23 bronze as they capped off an eventful tournament at Birmingham. India finished with 61 medals, five less than their tally four years ago at Gold Coast.



At the closing ceremony, the flag of the Commonwealth Games Federation, was lowered to officially mark the end of the Birmingham Games as per tradition. The flag was then handed over to the state of Victoria, Australia, the host of the next edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.



(with inputs from PTI)