Nadal, Alcaraz wary of doubles medal prospects

Rafael Nadal (left) and Carlos Alcaraz in Paris yesterday. Pic/AFP

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz know they won’t win anything on reputation alone playing together at the Paris Olympics but vowed on Wednesday to do everything in their power to overcome a lack of preparation.

Nadal, the 2008 singles gold medallist, will pair up with Alcaraz in a tennis dream team at Roland Garros, looking to also add to the doubles title he won with close friend Marc Lopez at Rio in 2016. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was keen to play down expectations though ahead of his final Olympics, with Nadal and Alcaraz teaming up for the first time. “I understand the fascination, the hope of seeing us play together, [but] let’s not think that this translates into success, I think that’s a mistake,” said the 38-year-old Nadal.

“At the end of the day Carlos hasn’t played much doubles and I haven’t played much in either doubles or singles,” he said at a Spanish team press conference in the Olympic Village. Both Nadal and Alcaraz will also compete in the singles at Roland Garros.

No. 1 Sinner pulls out

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner pulled out of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday because of tonsillitis. The draw for Olympic tennis is on Thursday. Matches begin on Saturday. “Missing the Olympics is a big disappointment given that it was one of my main goals this season,” Sinner wrote in Italian.

