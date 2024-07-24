Nita Ambani re-elected unanimously as IOC member

Nita Ambani joined the IOC body in 2016 during the Rio Olympics. Since then she became India's first woman to join the International Olympic Committee

Nita Ambani (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, Indian sports administrator Nita Ambani was re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Nita Ambani won unanimously with 100 per cent votes at the 142 IOC session. "I am deeply honoured to be re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee. I would like to thank President (Thomas) Bach and all my colleagues in the IOC for their faith and trust in me," Ambani said.

"This re-election is not just a personal milestone but also a recognition of India's growing influence in the global sporting arena. I share this moment of joy and pride with every Indian and look forward to continuing our efforts to strengthen the Olympic Movement in India and around the world," Nita Ambani added.

Nita Ambani joined the IOC body in 2016 during the Rio Olympics. Since then she became India's first woman to join the International Olympic Committee. Ambani has already made great strides for the association, whilst also championing India's sporting ambitions and Olympic vision.

She also hosted the first IOC session in Mumbai in 40 years in October 2023. As founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Ambani empowers many Indians with resources and opportunities.

She drives various initiatives across sport, education, health, art and culture all aimed at improving the lives of people across the country.

Following the partnership with the Indian Olympics Association, Reliance Foundation has opened the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympics 2024.

It will be a home away from home for all the Indian athletes where the victories will be celebrated.

It demonstrates India's ambitions to become a dominant force in global sports, fostering greater success at the Olympics and charting a course towards hosting the Games in the future.

The Paris Olympics 2024 is set to begin on July 26. India will begin their Paris Olympics 2024 campaign on July 25 with archers representing in individual ranking rounds.



(With PTI Inputs)