Paris Olympics 2024: Indian athletes, participating events, nations and schedule

PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Sumit Nagal, Neeraj Chopra (Pic: File Pic)

The Paris Olympics 2024, is the stage where athletes across the globe compete against each other to make their nation proud. The marquee event will comprise of 32 different sports which will witness around 10,500 athletes participating in different events.

The Paris Olympics 2024 will commence on July 26 and will be concluded on August 11. The sports that will be included in the Paris Olympics 2024 will be archery, gymnastics, swimming, athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, canoe slalom, canoe sprint, cycling, diving, equestrian, fencing, football, golf, handball, hockey, judo, marathon swimming, pentathlon, rhythmic gymnastics, rowing, rugby, sailing, shooting, skateboarding, climbing, surfing, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, trampoline, triathalon, volleyball, water polo, weightlifting, wrestling.

Athletes from 206 countries will make their appearance at the Paris Olympics 2024. Former Indian hockey players Udham Singh and Leslie Claudius hold the record for the most medals won for India. In hockey, they both clinched three gold and one silver each.

Ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, India will look to better their medal tally. Earlier, in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, India won seven medals which included one gold, two silver and four bronze. India will begin their Paris Olympics 2024 campaign on July 25 with archers representing in individual ranking rounds.

India will start their Paris Olympics 2024 journey on July 25 with 112 athletes set to feature in 16 sports namely, archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and tennis.

There will also be a 21-member-strong shooting contingent, which will be the second-largest team sent by India for any sport at Paris 2024. This is the biggest shooting team India has sent in its Olympic history, with 15 shooters sent during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics being in second place.

Kishore Jena and Neeraj Chopra will be representing India at the Paris Olympics 2024 for the javelin throw event. Archery event will have the likes of Dhiraj Bommandeavara, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, Bhajan Kaur, Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat. HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, PV Sindhu, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will represent India in badminton. Nishant Dev, Amit Panghal, Nikhant Zareen, Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, and Lovlina Borgohain will compete in boxing. Equestrian will have only one representative- Anush Agarwalla.

In golf, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma, Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok will compete for India. Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji and Sumit Nagal will participate in the tennis event. Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath, Sathiyan G. and Ayhika Mukherjee will look after table tennis.

Indian men's hockey team: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh.

Reserves: Nilakanta Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak.