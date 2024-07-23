Breaking News
Paris Olympics 2024: Andy Murray confirms retirement after Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024: Andy Murray confirms retirement after Olympics

Updated on: 23 July,2024 01:45 PM IST  |  Paris
mid-day online correspondent |

Murray has twice won an Olympic gold medal in singles -- at the 2012 Games in London and successfully defending the title four years later at Rio

Paris Olympics 2024: Andy Murray confirms retirement after Olympics

Andy Murray (Pic: AFP)

Paris Olympics 2024: Andy Murray confirms retirement after Olympics
Former world number one and three-time Grand Slam title winner Andy Murray confrmed on Tuesday that he will retire after the Paris Olympics. "Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics", he wrote.


Competing for Great Britain have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to get do it one final time," the 37-year-old wrote on social media.




Also Read: Wish I could play forever: Murray

Now ranked at 121, and playing with a metal hip since 2019, time has caught up with Murray who suffered ankle damage this year and underwent surgery to remove a cyst from his spine which ruled him out of singles at Wimbledon. Instead, he played doubles with brother Jamie and was defeated in the first round.

"I want to play forever, I love the sport and it's given me so much. It's taught me loads of lessons over the years I can use for the rest of my life. I don't want to stop so it is hard," admitted Murray at the All England Club.

Murray famously ended Britain's 77-year wait for a men's champion at Wimbledon when he triumphed in 2013, defeating career-long rival Novak Djokovic in the final. He added a second title in 2016, taking his career majors total to three after breaking his duck at the 2012 US Open.

Murray won gold at the 2012 Olympics on an emotional day at the All England Club where he defeated Roger Federer just weeks after he had lost the Wimbledon final to the Swiss on the same Centre Court. Four years later, he defeated Juan Martin del Potro to become the first player, male or female, to win two Olympic singles golds. Murray also led Britain to the Davis Cup in 2015, the country's first in 79 years.

(With agency inputs)





