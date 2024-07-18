Nadal, Murray could bid adieu to tennis at Paris Games

If, indeed, this is his last hurrah, and if, indeed, he does make it to the Summer Games a little more than a year after hip surgery it would be fitting that the site of the French Open is also the site of this goodbye

Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray

When he first discussed the likelihood that 2024 would be his final season as a professional tennis player, Rafael Nadal made sure to refer to the Paris Olympics as “one of the important competitions I would like to be at.”

If, indeed, this is his last hurrah, and if, indeed, he does make it to the Summer Games a little more than a year after hip surgery it would be fitting that the site of the French Open is also the site of this goodbye. Another popular figure whose body has let him down lately, Andy Murray, says this Olympics will mark his adieu.

