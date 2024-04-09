Nagal 1st Indian to win singles game in Masters main draw

This is Nagal’s third victory over a Top 50 player and second time in the current season

Sumit Nagal returns to Matteo Arnaldi in Monte Carlo yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Sumit Nagal on Monday became the first Indian player to win a singles main draw match at an ATP Masters event on clay when he shocked World No. 38 Matteo Arnaldi in a gruelling three-set contest in Monte Carlo.

Nagal, who entered the ATP Masters 1000 event via qualifying route, erased a one-set deficit to turn the tables on his Italian opponent for a memorable 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 win in the first round. He will next take on World No. 7 Holger Rune from Denmark. This is Nagal’s third victory over a Top 50 player and second time in the current season.

