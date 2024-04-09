Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Workers want Shinde Sena to keep Bhiwandi
Mumbai: No! Social media groups WON’T double your money
Maharashtra: Why is big cat still roaming free in Vasai?
Mumbai: ‘This could turn out to be a bigger problem than Gokhale bridge’
Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting policemen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nagal 1st Indian to win singles game in Masters main draw
<< Back to Elections 2024

Nagal 1st Indian to win singles game in Masters main draw

Updated on: 09 April,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Monte Carlo
PTI |

Top

This is Nagal’s third victory over a Top 50 player and second time in the current season

Nagal 1st Indian to win singles game in Masters main draw

Sumit Nagal returns to Matteo Arnaldi in Monte Carlo yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Nagal 1st Indian to win singles game in Masters main draw
x
00:00

Sumit Nagal on Monday became the first Indian player to win a singles main draw match at an ATP Masters event on clay when he shocked World No. 38 Matteo Arnaldi in a gruelling three-set contest in Monte Carlo.


Also Read: Sindhu & Co face tough medal hunt


Nagal, who entered the ATP Masters 1000 event via qualifying route, erased a one-set deficit to turn the tables on his Italian opponent for a memorable 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 win in the first round. He will next take on World No. 7 Holger Rune from Denmark. This is Nagal’s third victory over a Top 50 player and second time in the current season.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tennis news sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK