'Sumit Nagal deserves more': Rajpal

Sumit Nagal and Rohit Rajpal

Soon after Sumit Nagal shared his financial struggle in an interview with the PTI, support began to pour in for India’s top tennis player with leading beverage company PepsiCo India and the DLTA rushing to his aid.

The Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) has decided to release a one-time support of Rs 5 lakh, while PepsiCo has also pledged to support Nagal for three years.

“We have taken details from Sumit Nagal and R5 lakh will be deposited in his account. DLTA President Rohit Rajpal has approved the support,” DLTA administrator Ranbir Chauhan said. Nagal had claimed in an interview with PTI that his annual budget to survive on the ATP Tour is no less than R1 crore and after arranging for his funds, he was left with just 900 Euros in his account.

Rajpal said, “He deserves much more. Sports people have to be treated like national assets. They needed to be taken care of. Tennis is a brutal and tough game. It requires travel on weekly basis, that makes it tough. We are talking to other sponsors and have already requested the sports ministry for help.”

