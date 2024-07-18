Nagal-Drzewiecki pair exit Nordea Open in Round 1

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 July,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  Bastad (Sweden)
PTI |

Top

The Indo-Polish pair suffered a 3-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of the French duo of Alexandre Muller and Luca Van Assche in a 59 minute round of 16 contest on Tuesday

Sumit Nagal. Pic/AP, PTI

Olympic bound Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal and his Polish partner Karol Drzewiecki made a first round exit after suffering straight-set loss in the Nordea Open here.


The Indo-Polish pair suffered a 3-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of the French duo of Alexandre Muller and Luca Van Assche in a 59 minute round of 16 contest on Tuesday.


The 26-year-old, however, is still alive in the singles event. Nagal, who is now placed 68th in the ATP singles chart, next faces World No. 36 Mariano Navone from Argentina.


Meanwhile, veteran Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji’s men’s doubles first round match against the German duo of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner at the Hamburg Open in Hamburg, Germany has been postponed to Thursday.

Also Read: India’s Sumit Nagal gets difficult draw

In the same event, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth won their second round qualifying match to advance to the main draw. The Indian pair came from behind to defeat the Spanish combine of Sergio Martos Gornes and Jaume Munar 4-6, 6-2, 10-8 on Tuesday.

