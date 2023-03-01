Naomi Osaka ‘really excited’ about motherhood

“I’m not really sure I can prepare. I know there are things I can buy and classes I can take, but, this is going to be my first, and I’m really excited. Everyone I know that has had a kid, it has changed their life. I don’t think I can prepare for it. I think I’m gonna have to go with the flow,” Osaka told Vogue magazine

Naomi Osaka

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka says her life will change for the better when she welcomes her first child. Osaka, 25, announced her pregnancy in January. According to TMZ Sports, rapper Cordae is the father of Osaka’s child.

“I’m not really sure I can prepare. I know there are things I can buy and classes I can take, but, this is going to be my first, and I’m really excited. Everyone I know that has had a kid, it has changed their life. I don’t think I can prepare for it. I think I’m gonna have to go with the flow,” Osaka told Vogue magazine.



The former World No. 1 pulled out of the Australian Open before announcing her pregnancy. Meanwhile, she hopes her kid gets to watch one of her matches. “I realise that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom’, haha,” she remarked.

Also read: Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open 2023