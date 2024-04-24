Breaking News
Narsingh elected chairman of WFI’s athletes panel

Updated on: 25 April,2024 06:07 AM IST  |  Varanasi
PTI |

Top

A total of eight candidates were in fray for the seven positions and after polling, conducted on ballot paper, seven members got elected. They then chose Narsingh as chairman of the commission

Narsingh Pancham Yadav

Former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Narsingh Pancham Yadav was elected chairman of the Wrestling Federation of India’s Athletes’ Commission here on Wednesday, completing a process that was mandated by the sport’s world governing body.


A total of eight candidates were in fray for the seven positions and after polling, conducted on ballot paper, seven members got elected. They then chose Narsingh as chairman of the commission.


Ahead of the 2016 Olympics, the Games-bound Narsingh had grabbed headlines when two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who missed the qualification event due to an injury, requested for a trial bout against him.


