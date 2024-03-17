CWG gold medallist Achinta Sheuli caught entering women’s hostel at night, expelled

“Obviously, such indiscipline will not be tolerated. Achinta was asked to leave the camp immediately,” an Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) official told PTI

Achinta Sheuli. Pic/PTI

Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter Achinta Sheuli has been expelled from the Paris Olympics preparatory camp after he was caught entering the women’s hostel at night at NIS Patiala.

The disciplinary breach occurred on Thursday night. The 22-year-old, who competes in the men’s 73kg weight class, was caught by security personnel, who made a video of the lifter. “Obviously, such indiscipline will not be tolerated. Achinta was asked to leave the camp immediately,” an Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) official told PTI.

“The video was sent to NIS Patiala ED Vineet Kumar and the SAI headquarters in New Delhi and IWLF was asked to remove Achinta from the camp,” a SAI source said. Sheuli, who won the gold medal at the 2022 Birmingham CWG, left the camp on Friday.

Sheuli’s chances of qualifying for the Olympics have also ended as he will not be travelling for this month’s IWF World Cup in Phuket, Thailand, which is a mandatory event for Paris Games qualification.

