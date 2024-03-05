Breaking News
Satwik-Chirag, Treesa-Gayatri advance to second round

Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (right) and Chirag Shetty during their match in Paris yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Star Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the second round of French Open Super 750 badminton tournament with a hard-fought straight-game win against Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi here on Tuesday.


Also Read: Praggnanandhaa crushes Abdusattarov for joint second


Satwik and Chirag, ranked World No. 1, had claimed the title in 2022. The Asian Games champions on Tuesday made a fine start to the tournament by outwitting the World No. 12 Malaysian combination 21-13, 24-22 in 47 minutes for their fifth win in last eight meetings.


Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also progressed to the second round after claiming a 16-21, 21-19, 21-17 win over Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto in an all-Indian opening match in women’s doubles.

