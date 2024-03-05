Satwik-Chirag, Treesa-Gayatri advance to second round

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also progressed to the second round after claiming a 16-21, 21-19, 21-17 win over Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto in an all-Indian opening match in women’s doubles.

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (right) and Chirag Shetty during their match in Paris yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Star Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the second round of French Open Super 750 badminton tournament with a hard-fought straight-game win against Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi here on Tuesday.

Satwik and Chirag, ranked World No. 1, had claimed the title in 2022. The Asian Games champions on Tuesday made a fine start to the tournament by outwitting the World No. 12 Malaysian combination 21-13, 24-22 in 47 minutes for their fifth win in last eight meetings.

