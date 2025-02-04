Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: What Mumbai wants from the civic body
Mumbai trains to feature upgraded design for better passenger comfort
Mumbai: MPCB asks BMC to stop events at Shivaji Park
Saif Ali Khan attack case: ‘Attacker tried to break into Mannat’
Mumbai: Retired teacher loses Rs 11.8 lakh after replying to ad in newspaper
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > 15 year old beats Olympians Sarabjot and Saurabh to clinch 10m air pistol gold at National Games

15-year-old beats Olympians Sarabjot and Saurabh to clinch 10m air pistol gold at National Games

Updated on: 04 February,2025 01:04 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The final also featured Sarabjot Singh, the Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh, but he finished fourth with 198.4 points

15-year-old beats Olympians Sarabjot and Saurabh to clinch 10m air pistol gold at National Games

Jonathan Antony (Pic: X)

Listen to this article
15-year-old beats Olympians Sarabjot and Saurabh to clinch 10m air pistol gold at National Games
x
00:00

15-year-old shooter Jonathan Anthony made a massive statement on a big stage, outdoing Olympians in the ongoing 38th National Games in the men's 10 m pistol event to win the gold medal.


On Monday, representing Karnataka, Anthony secured his first-ever senior national gold with 240.7 points, outdoing Services' Ravinder Singh (240.3) and Gurpreet Singh (220.1), as per Olympics.com. The final also featured Sarabjot Singh, the Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh, but he finished fourth with 198.4 points. Anthony held his nerves well to become the youngest National Games champion in the 10 m air pistol event.


"I am thrilled with this win," Anthony said as quoted by Olympics.com.


"Competing against such talented shooters who have represented India at the highest level makes this victory even more meaningful. Today was my day, and I am proud of how it all came together," he added.

Earlier, Anthony had outdone Olympian Saurab Choudhary during the qualification round. The teenager advanced to the medal round because of a superior final series after both shot 578 points each with identical inner 10s.

Saurabh is a Tokyo Olympian, who has won a Youth Olympic gold. He is also a junior world champion and an Asian Games gold medallist. Several International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) medals in the ISSF World Cup series are also under Saurabh's belt.

Also, another OIympian, Sift Kaur Samra secured the gold medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions, with 461.2 points for Punjab at the Maharana Pratap Sports College Trishul Hall.

Her fellow Punjab mate Anjum Moudgil bagged the silver with 458.7 points, while Telangana's Surabhi Bhardwaj Rapole won a bronze medal with 448.8 points.

"This feels like a comeback for me after the Olympics," Sift Kaur Samra said.

"I did not take a break and kept training, so winning gold today feels special. I am pleased with how I executed my routine and the small details that made the difference. It's also wonderful to share the podium with Anjum, who is an incredible shooter," she added.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports sports news Sports Update Indian Sports News Sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK