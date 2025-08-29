Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > National Sports Day 2025 Date theme history celebrations and significance

National Sports Day 2025: Date, theme, history, celebrations, and significance

Updated on: 29 August,2025 01:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As part of this year’s celebration, a three-day national event has been organised in collaboration with the Fit India Mission. The programme includes a range of activities aimed at encouraging citizens to embrace physical fitness and well-being while reinforcing the unifying spirit of sport

National Sports Day 2025: Date, theme, history, celebrations, and significance

Dhyan Chand in action in the 1936 Olympic semi-finals vs France (Wikimedia Commons)

National Sports Day 2025: Date, theme, history, celebrations, and significance
India marks National Sports Day 2025 today, commemorating the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey player widely regarded as one of the finest the sport has ever seen. Observed annually on 29 August, the day not only pays tribute to Dhyan Chand’s unparalleled contribution to Indian hockey but also promotes the broader values of sportsmanship, fitness, and national pride.

This year, the observance carries the theme: 'Sport to Promote Peaceful and Inclusive Societies', highlighting the vital role of sport in bridging social divides and fostering unity across communities.



National celebrations and Fit India mission


From grassroots initiatives to school- and college-level competitions, the celebrations are designed to inspire a culture of active living, teamwork, and resilience. The day also provides a platform to recognise emerging talent and promote inclusivity in sports participation.

Significance of the day

National Sports Day is not merely symbolic, it is a nationwide call to action. It emphasises fitness and a healthy lifestyle, as well as the identification and celebration of sporting talent. The day calls for national pride and inclusive participation across all sectors of society.

A highlight of the day is the prestigious National Sports Awards Ceremony, where athletes and coaches are honoured for their outstanding achievements and contributions to Indian sports.

Honouring the legacy of a legend

Born in 1905, Major Dhyan Chand is revered as the 'hockey wizard' for his extraordinary skill and leadership. Under his captaincy, India secured Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936, establishing the country as a dominant force in world hockey. His legacy continues to inspire generations of athletes across disciplines.

In recognition of his impact, the Government of India officially designated 29 August as National Sports Day in his honour. The day serves as a powerful reminder of sport's capacity to inspire, unite, and transform.

As the nation celebrates National Sports Day 2025, the message is clear: sport is not just about competition, it is a powerful force for peace, inclusivity, and collective progress.

