Nat’l rifle body to discuss Karmakar’s suspension

The suspension of rifle coach Joydeep Karmakar from all shooting activities in West Bengal will be “discussed at the “appropriate level,” the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said on Thursday.

He had been suspended by West Bengal’s rifle body for questioning selections for the 2025 National Games.

