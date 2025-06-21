NBA star Durant buys stake in PSG

The club’s statement said they had “signed an investment and strategic partnership agreement with Kevin Durant, one of the most decorated US basketball players”

Kevin Durant. Pic/FP

Basketball star Kevin Durant has taken a minority stake in PSG, the club announced on Friday, without saying how many shares he acquired.

The club’s statement said they had “signed an investment and strategic partnership agreement with Kevin Durant, one of the most decorated US basketball players.”

