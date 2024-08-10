Durant hails Curry’s ‘God-like performance’

Curry kept USA in the game as Serbia dominated through the first three quarters and threatened a semi-final upset, leading by 13 going into the final period at Bercy Arena

Stephen Curry during USA’s win over Serbia on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Kevin Durant called Stephen Curry’s 36-point effort in the USA’s 95-91 win over Serbia a “God-like performance” as the four-time reigning Olympic champions pulled off an exhilarating fourth-quarter comeback on Thursday.

Curry kept USA in the game as Serbia dominated through the first three quarters and threatened a semi-final upset, leading by 13 going into the final period at Bercy Arena. USA outscored Serbia 32-15 over the last 10 minutes to set up a blockbuster final with hosts France on Saturday.

“Steph, man that was a God-like performance, because he felt like he was struggling throughout the whole tournament,” said Durant. “Tonight he showed up. Shot after shot, getting a steal at the end, finishing with the layup. He was everywhere tonight. It was one of the greatest games I’ve ever seen him play,” Durant added.

