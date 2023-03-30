NBA star Tristan keeps Khloe close to him!

According to a report, the reason behind him purchasing a huge bachelor’s pad in Hidden Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, just two houses away from Khloe could be just that. Thompson has daughter True, four and son, who was born via surrogacy, with the American reality TV star

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Rumours are rife that basketball player Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have rekindled their romance.

According to a report, the reason behind him purchasing a huge bachelor’s pad in Hidden Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, just two houses away from Khloe could be just that. Thompson has daughter True, four and son, who was born via surrogacy, with the American reality TV star.

According to The Sun, the USD12.5 million (approx Rs 102cr) home was bought by a trust connected to Thompson, 32, last January. Thompson’s house is spread across 10,584 square feet, with six bedrooms, a wine cellar, a home cinema and a five-car garage.

Meanwhile, Khloe was by the NBA star’s side when his mom Andrea passed away.

Earlier this month, Khloe wished Thompson on his 32nd birthday (March 14) and wrote: “You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud.”