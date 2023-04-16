Breaking News
NBA star Tristan’s move to LA Lakers excites Khloe

Updated on: 16 April,2023 08:14 AM IST
A Correspondent |

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson


American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is thrilled over the news of NBA player Tristan Thompson joining Los Angeles Lakers after a brief stint with the Chicago Bulls. 


Khloe, who has True, four and a seven-month-old son, who she welcomed via a surrogate, with the basketball player, feels the move will get him closer to the kids. The NBA star also has Theo, one, with Maralee Nichols and Prince, six, with former partner Jordan Craig. 



Also Read: NBA star Tristan keeps Khloe close to him!


“Khloe couldn’t be more thrilled for Tristan now that he’s joined the Lakers. He’ll be in Los Angeles much more often so he can be closer to his kids and spend even more time with them. She’s so proud of him and all the hard work he’s done which has led up to this huge accomplishment,” a source told Us Weekly. Thompson has been in an on-off relationship with Khloe since 2016. 

