Need to build competitive spirit amongst players: Koshyari

Author Vinit Karnik (extreme left), Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Nilesh Kulkarni during a book release event at Raj Bhavan yesterday

The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday emphasised the importance of building competitive spirit amongst players during the launch of Vinit Karnik’s book—Business of Sports: The Winning Formula for Success, at Raj Bhavan.

Koshyari, who revealed that he hardly played any sport apart from kabaddi, highlighted the significance of management in life. “Management is quite important in everything, be it small or big. Now, sport has become a business. But we should keep in mind the mission that we need to develop good players and build competitive spirit in them,” Koshyari remarked.

This book is an initiative of International Institute of Sports Management. Its founder director, former India Test cricketer, Nilesh Kulkarni said they will unfold another three to four books on the business of sports.

Explaining the idea behind writing the book, Karnik said: “I have tried to apply the basics of marketing and have explained in the best possible way how to use them in the business of sports with a specific focus on India.”