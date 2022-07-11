Needed this win: Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc

After a series of disappointing results Leclerc was thrilled to finally get another win under his belt. He had to retain his composure, though, in the closing laps as he reported an issue with a sticking throttle pedal

Charles Leclerc celebrates winning the Austrian GP; (inset) Leclerc with his trophy. Pics/Getty Images

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc held off world champion Max Verstappen to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday and reboot his world championship challenge.

Hamilton finishes third

Lewis Hamilton took third ahead of his Mercedes teammate George Russell in cars that had both needed hefty repairs after crashes in Friday qualifying. This was Leclerc’s third win of the year and Ferrari’s first at the Red Bull Ring since Michael Schumacher in 2003.

Max Verstappen

"I definitely needed that, to finally show we've got the pace in the car is incredible," said a relieved Leclerc.

“I definitely needed that, to finally show we’ve got the pace in the car is incredible,” said a relieved Leclerc.

Verstappen was far from disheartened despite failing to take the chequered flag in front of his ‘orange army’ of expectant 50,000 travelling Dutch fans.

“I couldn’t give them a win today but second isn’t too bad,” said the Red Bull driver who didn’t leave the circuit empty handed after winning Saturday’s sprint.

Verstappen still has a comfortable lead in the overall standings—leading Leclerc by 38 points at the halfway point of the championship.

Sainz retires

It was by no means all good news for Ferrari as Carlos Sainz had to retire with his car erupting in flames.

The Spaniard—who won the British Grand Prix last Sunday for his maiden Formula One success—pulled off the circuit on lap 58 and onto the safety gravel.

F1 investigates fans harassment in Austria

Formula One says it is investigating reports of “unacceptable” harassment reported by some fans attending the Austrian GP weekend. Posts on social media complained of sexist, racist and homophobic slurs at the sold out event at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring. In a statement F1 said it had been made aware of “reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the event.”

