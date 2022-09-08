Neeraj Chopra favourite for Diamond League Finals

He became the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League meet title.

Neeraj Chopra

Another historic feat awaits Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he will start as favourite in the prestigious Diamond League Finals here on Thursday.

Chopra had made a spectacular return from a one-month injury lay-off by winning the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League series and qualifying for the two-day finals here.

He became the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League meet title. He had missed the Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to a minor groin injury he had suffered during his performance in the World Championships.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal