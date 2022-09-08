Breaking News
Neeraj Chopra favourite for Diamond League Finals

Updated on: 08 September,2022 08:06 AM IST  |  Zurich
He became the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League meet title.

Neeraj Chopra


Another historic feat awaits Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he will start as favourite in the prestigious Diamond League Finals here on Thursday.


Chopra had made a spectacular return from a one-month injury lay-off by winning the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League series and qualifying for the two-day finals here. 

He became the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League meet title. He had missed the Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to a minor groin injury he had suffered during his performance in the World Championships.


