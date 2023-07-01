Breaking News
Maharashtra weather update: Konkan division records 72.2 mm rain in 24 hours
Western Railway: Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday
Height Barrier' broken but no structural damage to Captain Gore flyover: BMC
Court grants interim protection to Anil Parab till July 4
Mumbai: 18-year-old drowns in Arnala Beach
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne clinches second Diamond League 2023 title

Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne, clinches second Diamond League 2023 title

Updated on: 01 July,2023 01:49 AM IST  |  Lausanne
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Neeraj Chopra clinched his second straight podium finish of the season at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League with a throw of 87.66m

Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne, clinches second Diamond League 2023 title

Neeraj Chopra (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne, clinches second Diamond League 2023 title
x
00:00

Returning to action after a one-month injury lay-off, Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched his second straight podium finish of the season at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League in a star-studded field on Saturday. His fifth attempt of 87.66m extended his lead over others, with Julian Weber of Germany managing only 87.03m in the last attempt.


With not an ideal beginning to his campaign in Lausanne, Chopra began his first attempt with a foul throw. He registered his first legal throw in the second attempt with a throw of 83.52m, but he was placed third behind Julian Weber (86.20m) and Jakub Vadlejch (84.71m). Registering an attempt of 85.04m on his third attempt, Chopra moved past Vadlejch to take the second place, he eventually took the lead on his fifth attempt with a throw of 87.66m. Weber finished second despite having bettered his mark in the final attempt with a throw of 87.03m, while Jakub Vadlejch finished third with his best attempt of 86.13 in his sixth throw.


The 25-year-old Indian superstar had made a perfect start to the Diamond League season with a top podium finish in Doha on May 5 with a fourth career-best throw of 88.67m but suffered a muscle strain while training later that month.


He issued a statement on May 29 stating his injury and pulled out of the FBK Games on June 4 at Hengelo (the Netherlands) and Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on June 13 as a precautionary measure.

Also Read: Reliving javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra's finest performances over the years

But he did not miss any Diamond League competition as the subsequent legs in Rabat, Rome, Paris and Oslo did not have men's javelin events in the roster.

In action in Lausanne were also Tokyo Olympics silver medallist and season leader Jakub Vadlejch (SB: 89.51m, PB: 90.88m) of Czech Republic, world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada (SB: 85.88m, PB: 93.07m), Oliver Helander (SB: 87.32m, PB: 89.83m) of Finland, 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott (PB: 85.85m, SB: 90.16m) of Trinidad and Tobago and Germany's Julian Weber (SB: 88.37m, PB: 89.54m).

Having won the Doha Diamond League event, Chopra is currently leading the standings, with eight points, followed by Vadlejch with seven points, and Peters with six points.

Neeraj Chopra athletics sports sports news Sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK