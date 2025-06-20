Breaking News
Mumbai: Transformer collapses in Naigaon after heavy rain and strong winds
New guidelines issued for pet owners, stray animal care in Mumbai; check compete list of rules by BMC
Mumbai rains: Water levels in seven city reservoirs at 25.17 per cent
MVA constituents will deliberate on contesting civic polls together: Sharad Pawar
Raj Thackeray sparks Hindi-in-schools debate: Voices from Mumbai classrooms
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Chopra Weber to fight for gold at Diamond League

Chopra, Weber to fight for gold at Diamond League

Updated on: 20 June,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

Chopra, German ace Julian Weber and two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada make for a star-studded field which comprises a total of eight competitors

Chopra, Weber to fight for gold at Diamond League

Julian Weber; (right) India’s Neeraj Chopra at the Doha Diamond League last month. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Chopra, Weber to fight for gold at Diamond League
x
00:00

Having breached the 90-metre mark, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra would now be eyeing a top finish when he goes up against familiar rivals in the prestigious Paris Diamond League on Friday.

Chopra, German ace Julian Weber and two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada make for a star-studded field which comprises a total of eight competitors.


Weber had upstaged Chopra in the Doha meet on May 16 after the Indian superstar breached the elusive 90m mark. Weber had recorded a 91.06m effort to trump Chopra’s 90.23m throw.


Weber, 31, had also beaten Chopra at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet too on May 23 in Poland with a 86.12m throw compared to Chopra’s 84.14m effort.
In Paris, Chopra will look to upstage Weber after finishing second in back-to-back competitions as he returns to Paris after eight years for a Diamond League event. Chopra had skipped it last year in order to focus on the Olympics where he won silver.

The field features three others who have crossed the 90m mark. Kenya’s 2015 world champion Julius Yego and Trinidad and Tobago’s 2012 Olympics gold-winner Keshorn Walcott. The other three include Luiz Mauricio Da Silva of Brazil, Andrian Mardare of Moldova and Remi Rougetet of France.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Neeraj Chopra athletics sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK