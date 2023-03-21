Neeraj Chopra returns to Turkey’s Gloria Sports Arena for training

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 March,2023 07:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The 25-year-old, who under the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding had trained at Gloria Sports Arena last year as well, will head to Turkey on April 1 and will remain there till May 31.

Neeraj Chopra


Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be training at Gloria Sports Arena, Turkey, for 61 days, the sports ministry said on Monday. The 25-year-old, who under the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding had trained at Gloria Sports Arena last year as well, will head to Turkey on April 1 and will remain there till May 31.


“Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on March 16, approved Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra’s proposal to train at Gloria Sports Arena, Turkey for a period of 61 days,” the Ministry said in a release.



Also read: 2-time Olympic champion Rudisha feels defending gold won't be easy for Neeraj Chopra


