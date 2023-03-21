Neeraj Chopra returns to Turkey’s Gloria Sports Arena for training

The 25-year-old, who under the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding had trained at Gloria Sports Arena last year as well, will head to Turkey on April 1 and will remain there till May 31.

Neeraj Chopra

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be training at Gloria Sports Arena, Turkey, for 61 days, the sports ministry said on Monday. The 25-year-old, who under the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding had trained at Gloria Sports Arena last year as well, will head to Turkey on April 1 and will remain there till May 31.

“Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on March 16, approved Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra’s proposal to train at Gloria Sports Arena, Turkey for a period of 61 days,” the Ministry said in a release.

Also read: 2-time Olympic champion Rudisha feels defending gold won't be easy for Neeraj Chopra

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever