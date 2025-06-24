Breaking News
Israeli military strikes several locations in Iran moments after Donald Trump announces ceasefire
Donald Trump announces "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran
"No agreement on any ceasefire": Iran FM says deal conditional on Israel halting attacks
Mumbai: Three, including two children, injured after house wall collapse in Bhandup
Mumbai rains: Seven reservoirs that supply city’s water at 32.89 per cent capacity
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Neeraj Chopra reveals his inspiration ahead of Golden Spike Athletics meet

Neeraj Chopra reveals his inspiration ahead of Golden Spike Athletics meet

Updated on: 24 June,2025 08:59 AM IST  |  Ostrava (Czech Republic)
PTI |

Top

Ahead of today’s Golden Spike Athletics meet, India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra reveals his ultimate target is gold in September at Japan

Neeraj Chopra reveals his inspiration ahead of Golden Spike Athletics meet

India’s Neeraj Chopra. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Neeraj Chopra reveals his inspiration ahead of Golden Spike Athletics meet
x
00:00

Unwilling to put himself under pressure of regular 90m throws, Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra says he has a good feeling about Tuesday’s Golden Spike Athletics meet here as he builds up for his ultimate goal this year — a top finish at the World Championship in Tokyo.

Success at Diamond League


Chopra defeated Julian Weber to win the Paris Diamond League with a throw of 88.16m last week. The two-time Olympic medallist said with Czech great Jan Zelezny by his side as his coach, he is confident of good results.


The 27-year-old is riding high on his maiden 90m plus throw that he achieved in the season-opening Diamond League meet in Doha. “I am really happy to work with such a great athlete and coach. I’ve already thrown 90m this year after little bit more improvement in technique. So let’s see when it comes next time but I am ready. Recently we’ve done a good training in Nymburk [Czech Republic] so I’ll do my best here in Ostrava,” he said.

“Main goal for the season is obviously World Championships in Tokyo,” added the Haryana-lad, who won a gold at the previous edition of the biennial showpiece.

Inspired by Usain Bolt

Chopra said a part of his excitement for Tuesday’s event comes from watching greats like Usain Bolt compete here in the past. “When I was kid, I watched a lot of videos and photos of athletes as Usain Bolt competing here. I came last year but didn’t compete because of injury. Now I feel good, but I don’t want to put any pressure on myself for 90m. But I’ll try really hard.”

The World Athletics Championships will be held in Tokyo from September 13 to 21.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Neeraj Chopra athletics sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK