Ahead of today’s Golden Spike Athletics meet, India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra reveals his ultimate target is gold in September at Japan

India’s Neeraj Chopra. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Neeraj Chopra reveals his inspiration ahead of Golden Spike Athletics meet x 00:00

Unwilling to put himself under pressure of regular 90m throws, Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra says he has a good feeling about Tuesday’s Golden Spike Athletics meet here as he builds up for his ultimate goal this year — a top finish at the World Championship in Tokyo.

Success at Diamond League

Chopra defeated Julian Weber to win the Paris Diamond League with a throw of 88.16m last week. The two-time Olympic medallist said with Czech great Jan Zelezny by his side as his coach, he is confident of good results.

The 27-year-old is riding high on his maiden 90m plus throw that he achieved in the season-opening Diamond League meet in Doha. “I am really happy to work with such a great athlete and coach. I’ve already thrown 90m this year after little bit more improvement in technique. So let’s see when it comes next time but I am ready. Recently we’ve done a good training in Nymburk [Czech Republic] so I’ll do my best here in Ostrava,” he said.

“Main goal for the season is obviously World Championships in Tokyo,” added the Haryana-lad, who won a gold at the previous edition of the biennial showpiece.

Inspired by Usain Bolt

Chopra said a part of his excitement for Tuesday’s event comes from watching greats like Usain Bolt compete here in the past. “When I was kid, I watched a lot of videos and photos of athletes as Usain Bolt competing here. I came last year but didn’t compete because of injury. Now I feel good, but I don’t want to put any pressure on myself for 90m. But I’ll try really hard.”

The World Athletics Championships will be held in Tokyo from September 13 to 21.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever