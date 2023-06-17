Neeraj Chopra to compete in Lausanne leg of Diamond League, assure organisers

World No. 1 javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who continues to recover from a muscle strain, is likely to return to action for the sixth stage of the Wanda Diamond League in Lausanne on June 30, the organisers have told reporters

Neeraj Chopra (Pic: AFP)

However, there has been no official confirmation from the reigning Olympic champion as yet, but the official website of the competition said the Indian will be seen in action in the month-end meet.

"In the javelin, the Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be challenged by the Czech Jakub Vadlejch and German Julian Weber," the website has stated.

Chopra had announced on Twitter last month that he had sustained a muscle strain during his training and, as a precautionary measure, he had pulled out of the FBK Games in the Netherlands (June 4) and the Paavo Nurmi meet in Finland (June 13).

The 25-year-old is also out of action in the ongoing National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

He also has a scheduled tournament at the Golden Spike Ostrava in the Czech Republic on June 27 but an official announcement is awaited.

The 25-year-old had won the Doha Diamond League on May 5 with a throw of 88.67m, capping off a perfect start to the season.

There is also the World Championships (August 19-27) in Budapest, Hungary, which is the major event this year, along with the Diamond League Finals and the Asian Games.

Last month, Chopra clinched the top honours at the Doha Diamond League 2023 with a world-leading effort of 88.67m on his first attempt at the Qatar Sports Club. He came within touching distance of his personal best and national javelin record of 89.94m on his first attempt, and followed it up with 86.04m in his second attempt. His third throw measured 85.47m before he fouled his fourth, with his last two throws measured 84.37m and 86.52m respectively.

(With PTI inputs)