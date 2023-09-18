Breaking News
Neeraj settles for second spot, earns winner’s praise

Updated on: 18 September,2023 08:25 AM IST  |  Oregon
Neeraj failed to defend his crown after Vadlejch managed to get a throw of 84.24m. Vadlejch expressed his respect towards Neeraj after the match and credited him as a tough competitor

Indian ace javelin star Neeraj Chopra settled for second spot in the finals of the Diamond Trophy after losing to Czech Republic star athlete Jakub Vadlejch, late on Saturday night.


Neeraj failed to defend his crown after Vadlejch managed to get a throw of 84.24m. Vadlejch expressed his respect towards Neeraj after the match and credited him as a tough competitor. 


“It’s always tough competing with Neeraj, but victory is, for me, very valuable. I’m still dreaming. I felt very well. Actually, one throw I had over 85 meters, over 86, but it was a centimeter false. It was very good,” said Vadlejch. 

Despite throwing a 83.80m, Chopra was unable to top the leaderboard of the six-man final.

