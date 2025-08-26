Neeru shot 43 to claim the top prize ahead of Qatar’s Bassil Ray (37) and Aashima (29). In the men’s trap final, Bhowneesh shot 45 to grab silver

National Games champion Neeru Dhanda won the women’s trap gold medal while Aashima Ahlawat and Bhowneesh Mendiratta claimed bronze and silver respectively at the Asian Shooting Championship here on Monday.

Neeru shot 43 to claim the top prize ahead of Qatar’s Bassil Ray (37) and Aashima (29). In the men’s trap final, Bhowneesh shot 45 to grab silver.

