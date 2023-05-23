The world number three, who will rise to second in Monday’s rankings, admitted he was now warming to the slowest surface in the sport. “I don’t love clay, but let’s call it a friendship,” said Medvedev after his one-hour, 41-minute win over 20-year-old Rune

Daniil Medvedev with the winner’s trophy in Rome on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Never thought I could win a clay title: Medvedev x 00:00

Daniil Medvedev said on Sunday that ending his long-standing clay court title jinx was almost equal to capturing the 2021 US Open.

The Russian added a first clay trophy to his 19-title collection with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Holger Rune in the Italian Open final in Rome. It was his his fifth title of the season and sixth career Masters trophy. “In a way, it’s the number one career honour,” said the 27-year-old. “I would never [have] thought I would be able to make this. But I have to be honest—a Grand Slam is always bigger.” He added: “This one is special because I didn’t think it was going happen, I still kind of don’t believe—not that I won it, but I played so well this week.” Medvedev, who had been 0-3 in his three previous trips to the Italian capital, had knocked out 2017 champion Alexander Zverev and 2022 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas on his way to Sunday’s final. “I didn’t think I could win a Masters 1000 on clay in my career because usually I hated it, I hated playing on it. I didn’t feel good on it and nothing was working.”

The world number three, who will rise to second in Monday’s rankings, admitted he was now warming to the slowest surface in the sport. “I don’t love clay, but let’s call it a friendship,” said Medvedev after his one-hour, 41-minute win over 20-year-old Rune.

Also Read: Railwaymen on song in hockey league

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever