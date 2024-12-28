New Asian body for World Boxing; involves Lovlina

“India is proud to be at the heart of this transformative initiative, contributing to the process of securing boxing’s Olympic future

Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain has been included in the Athletes’ Commission while six Boxing Federation of India (BFI) officials, including president Ajay Singh, will be part of the newly-formed interim Asian body established by the breakaway organisation World Boxing.

India will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Asian boxing within this new structure, with the BFI holding seven key positions, including Singh, who has been appointed as a board member.

Borgohain will represent the athletes’ voices in Asian and global boxing. Key BFI officials, including secretary general Hemanta Kumar Kalita and treasurer Digvijay Singh, will hold positions on the Olympic Commission and Finance and Audit Committee respectively.

“The creation of Asian Boxing marks a significant milestone for World Boxing and a crucial step toward ensuring that boxing remains a part of the Olympic Games in LA 2028 and beyond,” Singh was quoted as saying in a media release.

“India is proud to be at the heart of this transformative initiative, contributing to the process of securing boxing’s Olympic future.

“With strong representation across key commissions, India is strategically positioned to influence key policies, drive the development of Indian boxing, and champion the growth and prominence of the sport not only within the country but across Asia,” Singh said on the formation of the interim Asian body and BFI’s role.

