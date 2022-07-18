Nick Kyrgios’ Netflix documentary deal on Wimbledon worth millions

According to The Daily Mail, Kyrgios signed the deal before the tournament, allowing producers exclusive access throughout the competition

Nick Kyrgios with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi during a practice session in Wimbledon earlier this month. Pic/Getty Images

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has signed a multi-million pound deal with Netflix to make a documentary on his recent performance at Wimbledon. According to The Daily Mail, Kyrgios signed the deal before the tournament, allowing producers exclusive access throughout the competition. A major part of the documentary will focus on the final, where Kyrgios lost to Novak Djokovic.

The streaming giant’s crew even followed Kyrgios to London’s nightclub, Wyld, where he had his post-match party along with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, his sister Halimah and some friends. Halimah, a singer, had recently revealed the presence of Netflix cameras in an Instagram post.

“Sports documentaries are working well for Netflix. They get huge viewing figures across the world. Nick is fascinating to watch both on and off the tennis court. His antics at Wimbledon made him a household name. This film will feature footage, which could be explosive–and compulsive viewing. Wimbledon was a very colourful time for him. It is also expected to feature interviews with Nick and other members of his team,” said a source.