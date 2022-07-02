Nick Kyrgios fined $10K for bad conduct

Kyrgios acknowledged at his news conference after that match that he spit in the direction of a spectator he said was heckling him

Nick Kyrgios. Pic/AFP

Nick Kyrgios was fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct in his first-round Wimbledon victory, the largest of the penalties announced so far at the tournament. Kyrgios acknowledged at his news conference after that match that he spit in the direction of a spectator he said was heckling him.

On Thursday, the All England Club announced a slate of fines it has issued for on-site offenses. The second-most money anyone was docked was $5,000 for Alexander Ritschard for unsportsmanlike conduct during a first-round match in qualifying.

