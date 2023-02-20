Breaking News
Nicole Scherzinger smitten by rugby star beau Thom Evans

Updated on: 20 February,2023 09:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The Pussycat Dolls singer and Evans were seen enjoying dinner in Beverly Hills. A source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: “[They] looked absolutely smitten with each other. They were constantly gazing into each other’s eyes while having the best night out”

Nicole Scherzinger with Thom Evans


Singer Nicole Scherzinger is head-over-heels in love with former rugby star Thom Evans. 


The Pussycat Dolls singer and Evans were seen enjoying dinner in Beverly Hills. A source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: “[They] looked absolutely smitten with each other. They were constantly gazing into each other’s eyes while having the best night out.” 



Scherzinger, 44, and Evans, 37, have been in a relationship since 2019 after meeting on reality show, The X Factor: Celebrity.


nicole scherzinger national football league sports sports news Sports Update

