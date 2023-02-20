Nicole Scherzinger smitten by rugby star beau Thom Evans

The Pussycat Dolls singer and Evans were seen enjoying dinner in Beverly Hills. A source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: “[They] looked absolutely smitten with each other. They were constantly gazing into each other’s eyes while having the best night out”
Nicole Scherzinger with Thom Evans
Singer Nicole Scherzinger is head-over-heels in love with former rugby star Thom Evans.
The Pussycat Dolls singer and Evans were seen enjoying dinner in Beverly Hills. A source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: “[They] looked absolutely smitten with each other. They were constantly gazing into each other’s eyes while having the best night out.”
Scherzinger, 44, and Evans, 37, have been in a relationship since 2019 after meeting on reality show, The X Factor: Celebrity.
Also read: Shot in the arm for Indian rugby