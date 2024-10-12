Breaking News
IAF’s historic landing at Navi Mumbai airport
Mid-Day impact: Party over for illegal hub in Kandivli
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP neta wants party to claim Jogeshwari seat from Shinde Sena
Teething troubles persist for Mumbai Metro Line 3
Mid-Day Impact: Cops nail kingpin of dating app scam
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nikhat wants personal coach

Nikhat wants personal coach

Updated on: 12 October,2024 08:56 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

She was the first of six Indian boxers to qualify for the Olympics, where she made a maiden appearance

Nikhat wants personal coach

Nikhat Zareen

Listen to this article
Nikhat wants personal coach
x
00:00

It wasn’t her day, acknowledged Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen dwelling on her shocking medal-less Olympic campaign, but asserted that she would be back stronger with the help of a personal coach that she is currently trying to find.


Nikhat, who was a strong medal contender, bowed out of the 50kg women’s boxing competition following an unanimous decision loss to top seed and reigning Asian Games champion Wu Yu of China in the preliminary stage.


She was the first of six Indian boxers to qualify for the Olympics, where she made a maiden appearance. “Nobody is perfect, It was not my day. I was unseeded and had to face a very good boxer in the early rounds. What really hurts was that boxers who I had already defeated [in past competitions] they won medals, that was heartbreaking,” she told PTI Videos.


Also Read: Elorda Cup: Gold for boxers Nikhat, Minakshi

“But we have to accept the reality and keep going. I don’t want to plan anything, and want to go with the flow. I didn’t have a personal coach. I want a personal coach to train with, I was training at the Inspire Institute for some while. I am trying to find a good coach who can help me become a better boxer. Once I find someone, I will let you know,” she said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Nikhat Zareen sports news boxing

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK