She was the first of six Indian boxers to qualify for the Olympics, where she made a maiden appearance

Nikhat Zareen

Listen to this article Nikhat wants personal coach x 00:00

It wasn’t her day, acknowledged Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen dwelling on her shocking medal-less Olympic campaign, but asserted that she would be back stronger with the help of a personal coach that she is currently trying to find.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nikhat, who was a strong medal contender, bowed out of the 50kg women’s boxing competition following an unanimous decision loss to top seed and reigning Asian Games champion Wu Yu of China in the preliminary stage.

She was the first of six Indian boxers to qualify for the Olympics, where she made a maiden appearance. “Nobody is perfect, It was not my day. I was unseeded and had to face a very good boxer in the early rounds. What really hurts was that boxers who I had already defeated [in past competitions] they won medals, that was heartbreaking,” she told PTI Videos.

Also Read: Elorda Cup: Gold for boxers Nikhat, Minakshi

“But we have to accept the reality and keep going. I don’t want to plan anything, and want to go with the flow. I didn’t have a personal coach. I want a personal coach to train with, I was training at the Inspire Institute for some while. I am trying to find a good coach who can help me become a better boxer. Once I find someone, I will let you know,” she said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever