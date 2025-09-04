Breaking News
Nikhat, Lovlina to lead India’s charge on international return

Borgohain, already a three-time Worlds medallist, will look to defend her crown in the 75kg weight class

Nikhat, Lovlina to lead India’s charge on international return

Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain. Pics/PTI, AFP

Nikhat, Lovlina to lead India’s charge on international return
Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain will face a stern test upon their international return after a year’s hiatus.

Zareen begins a fresh campaign in the 51kg category, having previously won her world titles at 52kg (2022) and 50kg (2023). Weight management remains a concern, with the Telangana boxer struggling on that front during the Paris Olympics, where she made a second-round exit after being out-punched by China’s Wu Yu.

Borgohain, already a three-time Worlds medallist, will look to defend her crown in the 75kg weight class.


