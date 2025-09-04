Borgohain, already a three-time Worlds medallist, will look to defend her crown in the 75kg weight class

Zareen begins a fresh campaign in the 51kg category, having previously won her world titles at 52kg (2022) and 50kg (2023). Weight management remains a concern, with the Telangana boxer struggling on that front during the Paris Olympics , where she made a second-round exit after being out-punched by China’s Wu Yu.

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain will face a stern test upon their international return after a year’s hiatus.

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain will face a stern test upon their international return after a year’s hiatus.

Zareen begins a fresh campaign in the 51kg category, having previously won her world titles at 52kg (2022) and 50kg (2023). Weight management remains a concern, with the Telangana boxer struggling on that front during the Paris Olympics, where she made a second-round exit after being out-punched by China’s Wu Yu.

Borgohain, already a three-time Worlds medallist, will look to defend her crown in the 75kg weight class.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever