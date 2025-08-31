On losing a gold medal in Paris, Lovlina Borgohain expressed her regret by saying that she had defeated all the women athletes, and was a great chance to clinch the medal. She will mark her international return on September 4 at the World Championships in Liverpool

India's boxer Lovlina Borgohain had earlier decided to retire from boxing to focus on her academy, but she said that she started thinking about her decision after missing out on a medal at the Paris Olympics.

India's boxer Lovlina Borgohain had earlier decided to retire from boxing to focus on her academy, but she said that she started thinking about her decision after missing out on a medal at the Paris Olympics.

But the Assam-born boxer is now aiming for a second Olympic podium as she gears up to make her international comeback at the World Championships.

"When I thought about starting my academy, I had planned to play until Paris (Olympics), and then maybe quit playing," she told PTI.

She has been out of international action since the conclusion of the Paris Olympics in August last year. Since then, she has been keeping herself busy setting up her academy, which was inaugurated in Guwahati.

Further, she said that incase she had won a medal in Paris, that could have been her farewell from the sport.

"But the result in Paris wasn't what I had expected. Had I won a medal there, that could have been my farewell," said the 27-year-old.

In the French capital, she came agonisingly close to winning back-to-back Olympic medals but lost in the quarterfinals of the women's middleweight (75kg) division to eventual champion Li Qian of China.

When asked if it is possible for her to mark her farewell at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, she gave an affirmative sign by saying, "Yes, that is possible".

On losing a gold medal in Paris, she expressed her regret by saying that she had defeated all the women athletes, and was a great chance to clinch the medal.

"I could have won gold in the Paris Olympics as well because all those women who stood on the podium, I have beaten them all before," she said.

"I have defeated the champion, the silver medallist has lost to me twice, and I have also beaten both bronze medallists. That shows my level and I know I can win another Olympic medal. That keeps me going," she added.

Lovlina Borgohain will mark her international return on September 4 at the World Championships in Liverpool. But the reigning 75kg world champion, already a three-time Worlds medallist, admitted limited preparation, having played only one national-level tournament to make the road steeper.

She is focusing on building endurance and strength while also analysing her opponents.

(With PTI Inputs)