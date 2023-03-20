Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Maun enter pre-quarters

“My strategy for today was to dominate the round as she [Roumaysa] was the top seed. There is an advantage of seeding. I did not get a seeding. If I beat the top seeds, it sets an impression on the judges,” Nikhat said after the bout

India's Manisha Maun and Nikhat Zareen

Star Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen out-punched Algeria’s Boualam Roumaysa to secure a pre-quarterfinal berth in the Women’s World Championships here on Sunday. Last edition’s bronze medallist Manisha Maun (57kg) too advanced to the Round of 16 with a 5-0 win over Rahimi Tina of Australia.

Competing in the 50kg event, Nikhat beat the reigning African champion by a similar margin to notch her second win in the tournament.

“My strategy for today was to dominate the round as she [Roumaysa] was the top seed. There is an advantage of seeding. I did not get a seeding. If I beat the top seeds, it sets an impression on the judges,” Nikhat said after the bout.

“I have seen her bouts before. She gets very aggressive if you are in close range. So, I had aimed to play from far, but there was clinching and a bit of a dirty game,” she added.

