Breaking News
Mumbai: As crowds and heat soar, no new AC trains for city this summer
Mumbai: Raped by teacher, brave girl juggles police apathy and SSC exams
Mumbai: Only hospital patients to be tested for H3N2
Mumbai: Finally, census for stray dogs to get underway
Maharashtra: For first time in 30 years, a three-pronged threat for the Thackerays
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nikhat Zareen Manisha Maun enter pre quarters

Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Maun enter pre-quarters

Updated on: 20 March,2023 07:02 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

“My strategy for today was to dominate the round as she [Roumaysa] was the top seed. There is an advantage of seeding. I did not get a seeding. If I beat the top seeds, it sets an impression on the judges,” Nikhat said after the bout

Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Maun enter pre-quarters

India’s Manisha Maun and Nikhat Zareen


Star Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen out-punched Algeria’s Boualam Roumaysa to secure a pre-quarterfinal berth in the Women’s World Championships here on Sunday. Last edition’s bronze medallist Manisha Maun (57kg) too advanced to the Round of 16 with a 5-0 win over  Rahimi Tina of Australia.


Competing in the 50kg event, Nikhat beat the reigning African champion by a similar margin to notch her second win in the tournament.



“My strategy for today was to dominate the round as she [Roumaysa] was the top seed. There is an advantage of seeding. I did not get a seeding. If I beat the top seeds, it sets an impression on the judges,” Nikhat said after the bout.


Also read: Nikhat Zareen off to flying start, cruises to World Boxing Championships second round

“I have seen her bouts before. She gets very aggressive if you are in close range. So, I had aimed to play from far, but there was clinching and a bit of a dirty game,” she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Nikhat Zareen boxing sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK