Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas, Manisha Moun, Jaismine Lamboria enter quarters

Updated on: 22 March,2023 07:39 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Competing in her first international tournament in 50kg weight class, Nikhat saw off Mexico’s Patricia Alvarez Herrera 5-0 to notch up her third win of the tournament

A “fatigued” Nikhat Zareen continued her winning run to enter the quarter-finals along with three other pugilists, including Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria, at the Women’s World Championships here on Tuesday.


Competing in her first international tournament in 50kg weight class, Nikhat saw off Mexico’s Patricia Alvarez Herrera 5-0 to notch up her third win of the tournament.



Commonwealth Games champion Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) won her bout with a first round RSC against Sumaiya Qosimova of Tajikistan, while last year’s bronze medallist Manisha Moun (57kg) got the better of Nur Elif Turhan of Turkey when the referee ruled in her favour in the third round. Jaismine (60kg) came from a round down to overpower Mijgona Samadova of Tajikistan.

Shashi Chopra (63kg) and Manju Bamboriya (66kg), however, bowed out of the tournament.

