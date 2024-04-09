The event that was held after a gap of 15 years, saw a participation of over 500 swimmers from 31 clubs across the city

Winners of the Khar Gymkhana swimming championships

Listen to this article Nimish, Zara emerge best swimmers x 00:00

Nimish Mule and Zara Bakshi of Khar Gymkhana emerged the best swimmers in the Khar Gymkhana open swimming championships organised by India’s swimming stars Virdhaval Khade and Rujuta Khade’s company, Gold Standard Performance, recently.

The event that was held after a gap of 15 years, saw a participation of over 500 swimmers from 31 clubs across the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the girls, Zara Bakshi won six gold medals in the 17 to 30 years age group category. Nimish Mule emerged as the best male swimmer in the same age group category, winning five gold and two silver medals. The best swimmers were awarded Rs 10,000 each while the top three winners from each age group received medals, trophies and certificates.