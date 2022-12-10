No one is offended by my outfits: Ivana Knoll

Knoll, who appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV live from Qatar, claimed since arriving in the Middle-Eastern country, Qataris, and even families with children have taken selfies with her

Croatia football super fan Ivana Knoll during the World Cup in Qatar. Pic/Getty Images

Croatian model Ivana Knoll has told celebrity host Piers Morgan that she has not received any negative comments for her outfits in Qatar. Knoll, who appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV live from Qatar, claimed since arriving in the Middle-Eastern country, Qataris, and even families with children have taken selfies with her.

Also Read: US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

When Piers asked if she had encountered any “resistance” to her outfits, Ivana, 30, replied: “No, to be honest. I was very surprised, very happy, they [the Qataris] accepted my clothing. Women, men, and kids take pictures with me. Many people are here from other countries. I didn’t have any bad reactions [to my outfits].” Ivana rose to fame for her patriotic clothing at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and then, four years later, in Russia.

Also Read: UK talk show host Piers Morgan quits show over Meghan Markle remarks

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal