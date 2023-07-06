World No. 1 Iga cruises to 6-2, 6-0 win over Sorribes Tormo to enter 3rd round

Iga Swiatek returns to Sara Sorribes Tormo on Day Three of Wimbledon in London yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

Listen to this article Iga Swiatek sails into Wimbledon third round x 00:00

Top seed Iga Swiatek beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 on Wednesday to cruise into the Wimbledon third round. The reigning US Open and French Open champion has never been beyond the fourth round at the grass-court tournament but has dropped just six games so far at the All England Club.

The 22-year-old Polish player broke her 84th-ranked Spanish opponent three times in the opening set of their Centre Court clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

She then romped through the second set without dropping a game. Meanwhile, Climate activists interrupted matches on one of Wimbledon’s show courts on Wednesday, scattering orange confetti and jigsaw pieces in the latest protests targeting major sporting events.

USA’s Fritz advances

US ninth seed Taylor Fritz saw off Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann in five sets in a match which had started on Monday. Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk clinched the day’s first shock by coming back to down Greek eighth seed Maria Sakkari 0-6, 7-5, 6-2 in a first round tie twice interrupted for the rain. Men’s 10th seed Frances Tiafoe, who made the last 16 in 2022, saw off China’s Wu Yibing in straight sets. Wu needed a medical time out at the end of the first set after falling ill but still pushed his American opponent with some impressive shot-making. “Am I playing Superman right now?” asked a bemused Tiafoe.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek wins on Day 1, Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams, Coco Gauff in action

Protestors disrupt matches

Two Just Stop Oil protesters ran onto Court 18 during the first-round match between 21st-seed Grigor Dimitrov and Japanese qualifier Sho Shimabukuro.

A man sat down near the net and removed his jacket while a woman was escorted away by officials. One fan shouted “Get off the court” as spectators booed and jeered.

Play was halted on Court 18 for a second time after another protester threw confetti onto the grass during British No. 1 Katie Boulter’s first-round match against Australia’s Daria Saville.

Just Stop Oil wants the UK government to end all new oil and gas exploration and has promised not to let up in its protests until it does so.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever