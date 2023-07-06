Breaking News
Maharashtra politics: Is Eknath Shinde sulking or on his way out?
Mumbai: Private developer may be booked for clogging drains on NH-48
BMC tender scandal: Private trust’s fake address raises questions
Mumbai: Stainless steel to be used for protective nets in manholes
Mumbai: Three-year-old boy falls from 8th-floor window in Vikhroli building
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Iga Swiatek sails into Wimbledon third round

Iga Swiatek sails into Wimbledon third round

Updated on: 06 July,2023 08:04 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

World No. 1 Iga cruises to 6-2, 6-0 win over Sorribes Tormo to enter 3rd round

Iga Swiatek sails into Wimbledon third round

Iga Swiatek returns to Sara Sorribes Tormo on Day Three of Wimbledon in London yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Iga Swiatek sails into Wimbledon third round
x
00:00

Top seed Iga Swiatek beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 on Wednesday to cruise into the Wimbledon third round. The reigning US Open and French Open champion has never been beyond the fourth round at the grass-court tournament but has dropped just six games so far at the All England Club. 


The 22-year-old Polish player broke her 84th-ranked Spanish opponent three times in the opening set of their Centre Court clash. 


She then romped through the second set without dropping a game. Meanwhile, Climate activists interrupted matches on one of Wimbledon’s show courts on Wednesday, scattering orange confetti and jigsaw pieces in the latest protests targeting major sporting events. 


USA’s Fritz advances

US ninth seed Taylor Fritz saw off Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann in five sets in a match which had started on Monday. Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk clinched the day’s first shock by coming back to down Greek eighth seed Maria Sakkari 0-6, 7-5, 6-2 in a first round tie twice interrupted for the rain. Men’s 10th seed Frances Tiafoe, who made the last 16 in 2022, saw off China’s Wu Yibing in straight sets. Wu needed a medical time out at the end of the first set after falling ill but still pushed his American opponent with some impressive shot-making. “Am I playing Superman right now?” asked a bemused Tiafoe.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek wins on Day 1, Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams, Coco Gauff in action

Protestors disrupt matches

Two Just Stop Oil protesters ran onto Court 18 during the first-round match between 21st-seed Grigor Dimitrov and Japanese qualifier Sho Shimabukuro. 

A man sat down near the net and removed his jacket while a woman was escorted away by officials. One fan shouted “Get off the court” as spectators booed and jeered. 

Play was halted on Court 18 for a second time after another protester threw confetti onto the grass during British No. 1 Katie Boulter’s first-round match against Australia’s Daria Saville. 

Just Stop Oil wants the UK government to end all new oil and gas exploration and has promised not to let up in its protests until it does so. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Iga Swiatek wimbledon tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK