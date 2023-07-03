Breaking News
Iga Swiatek ignores health issue for SW19

Updated on: 03 July,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  London
Swiatek had a difficult night in Bad Homburg, Germany, last week, where she withdrew from the semi-finals with a GI illness.

Iga Swiatek ignores health issue for SW19

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek ignores health issue for SW19
A day after pulling out before her semi-final match in Bad Homburg, World No.1 Iga Swiatek set aside concerns over her health and is gearing up for Wimbledon. Swiatek had a difficult night in Bad Homburg, Germany, last week, where she withdrew from the semi-finals with a GI illness.


“I had a stomach ache. But I don’t know if there was something wrong or not. Later in the day, I felt OK, so I’m pretty sure it’s going to be fine,” she told the media on Saturday. Swiatek, who opens her Wimbledon campaign against Zhu Lin on Monday, said she’s finding her rhythm quicker on the grass court this year, which she attributed to a more positive outlook.


Discussing a challenging match against Viktorija Golubic from 2019, Swiatek stressed the importance of focus. This year, she said, she’s dedicated more energy to training and mastering the grass surface.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

